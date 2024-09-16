Newswise — September is ovarian cancer awareness month, a time to spread the word about risk and prevention, rally for scientific research and make progress toward a cure.

According to the American Association for Cancer Research, ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States.

The George Washington University has experts available to talk about ovarian cancer, the risks and prevention. If you would like to schedule an interview please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum at [email protected].

Katherine Chiappinelli is an assistant professor of microbiology, immunology and tropical medicine at the GW Cancer Center. She studies the epigenetic regulation of immune signaling in cancer.

Nicole Chappell, is a gynecologic oncologist with the GW Medical Faculty Associates and serves as the division director of gynecologic oncology at the GW Cancer Center. She treats patients with a range of gynecologic cancers, including uterine, ovarian, cervical, vulvar, and vaginal, as well as gestational trophoblastic disease.

Julie Bauman, is the director of the GW Cancer Center as well as associate dean of cancer and professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

-GW-



