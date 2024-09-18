Newswise — Ovarian cancer is often called the "silent killer". Most of the time it has no symptoms in its early stages. By the time symptoms appear, the cancer may have already spread. This is why regular screenings are so important.

Eugene Patrick Toy, M.D. Gynecologic Oncology medical expert at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso can speak on why it is important for women to monitor for potential symptoms that may include:

Vaginal bleeding after menopause: This is any bleeding from the vagina after you have gone through menopause.

Bloating: This is the most common symptom of ovarian cancer. It can feel like you have a full stomach, even if you haven't eaten much.

Pelvic or abdominal pain: This pain may be constant or come and go. It may be sharp or dull.

Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly: This is because the tumor can press on your stomach or intestines.

Weight loss: This can happen if you're not eating as much because of the pain or bloating.

Changes in bowel habits: This could include constipation, diarrhea, or feeling like you need to go to the bathroom more often.

Urinary urgency or frequency: This means that you feel like you need to urinate more often, even if you didn’t drink much liquid.

At a Glance

Estimated new cases in 2024 – 19,680

Percentage of all new cancer cases – 1.0%

Estimated deaths in 2024 – 12,740

Percentage of all cancer deaths 2.1%