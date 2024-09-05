Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., September 4, 2024 –According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. Ruth D. Stephenson, DO, FACOG, gynecologic oncologist at RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute, New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, addresses five frequently asked questions about ovarian cancer.

September is gynecologic cancer awareness month. The five main types are cervical, endometrial, ovarian, vaginal and vulvar cancer. Women should always be mindful of any unusual signs or symptoms that require evaluation from a health care provider, such as pain or pressure in the pelvic area, unusual vaginal discharge or bleeding, frequent abdominal bloating or swelling or a sore in the genital area that does not heal.

Screening guidelines for these types of cancers are often being updated, so, it is valuable to talk with your health care provider about what tests may be timely, such as Pap smears for cervical cancer. Additionally, annual exams from a gynecologist can help women keep their gynecologic health under control

