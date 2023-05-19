Newswise — More than 13,000 students are eligible to cross Cal State Fullerton’s commencement stages May 22-25, including 11,268 undergraduate and 1,827 graduate students. Twelve in-person ceremonies will be held on campus, with nearly 100,000 guests expected to attend over the four days.

This year’s recipients of the Alumni Association’s 2023 Outstanding Senior and Graduate Student awards are Ramadhan Ahmed, a biological science major who was accepted to 17 elite medical schools, and Yuliana Fernandez, a psychology master’s student who aspires to provide culturally sensitive therapies for child abuse survivors.

In addition, entrepreneur and philanthropist Charlie Zhang will be awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters for his remarkable contributions to the university. Zhang is the founder of Pick Up Stix, Aseptic Solutions and Zion Enterprises.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed. The complete schedule is available on the 2023 Commencement website:

Monday, May 22

College of Communications, 5 p.m.

College of Education, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

College of Health and Human Development, 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, 8 a.m.

College of Humanities and Social Sciences, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

College of Business and Economics, 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

College of Humanities and Social Sciences, 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

College of the Arts, 8 a.m.

College of Engineering and Computer Science, 8 a.m.

