Newswise — NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.

The annual “Top Doctors” honorees are selected by Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers, who review peer-nominations from licensed physicians and follow a rigorous screening process. A total of 528 physicians in 59 specialties were recognized in this year’s list.

Honorees represent the following Ochsner Health Hospitals:

Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center

Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner

Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans

Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore

Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank

Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital

Honorees represent the following Ochsner Partner Hospitals:

Slidell Memorial Hospital

St. Bernard Parish Hospital

St. Tammany Health Systems

“At Ochsner, patient care is our first priority, and we strive to approach every experience with compassion, integrity, and excellence,” said Dr. Robert Hart, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Ochsner Health. “We will continue to provide access and quality care for our patients, and it is gratifying to see so many of our physicians recognized for these qualities and for their commitment to serve and heal.”

The complete list of New Orleans honorees was featured in the August edition of New Orleans Magazine. To learn more about the selection process click here.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating 80 years in 2022, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and heart transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including over 700 clinical studies. It has more than 36,000 employees and over 4,600 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 47 hospitals and more than 300 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2021, Ochsner Health treated more than 1 million people from every state and 75 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.