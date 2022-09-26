BACKGROUND

Heart diseases are the primary cause of death all over the world. Following myocardial infarction, billions of cells die, resulting in a huge loss of cardiac function. Stem cell-based therapies have appeared as a new area to support heart regeneration. The transcription factors GATA binding protein 4 (GATA-4) and myocyte enhancer factor 2C (MEF2C) are considered prominent factors in the development of the cardiovascular system.

AIM

To explore the potential of GATA-4 and MEF2C for the cardiac differentiation of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (hUC-MSCs).

METHODS

hUC-MSCs were characterized morphologically and immunologically by the presence of specific markers of MSCs via immunocytochemistry and flow cytometry, and by their potential to differentiate into osteocytes and adipocytes. hUC-MSCs were transfected with GATA-4, MEF2C, and their combination to direct the differentiation. Cardiac differentiation was confirmed by semiquantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction and immunocytochemistry.

RESULTS

hUC-MSCs expressed specific cell surface markers CD105, CD90, CD44, and vimentin but lack the expression of CD45. The transcription factors GATA-4 and MEF2C, and their combination induced differentiation in hUC-MSCs with significant expression of cardiac genes i.e., GATA-4, MEF2C, NK2 homeobox 5 (NKX2.5), MHC, and connexin-43, and cardiac proteins GATA-4, NKX2.5, cardiac troponin T, and connexin-43.

CONCLUSION

Transfection with GATA-4, MEF2C, and their combination effectively induces cardiac differentiation in hUC-MSCs. These genetically modified MSCs could be a promising treatment option for heart diseases in the future.