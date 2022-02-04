Abstract

Despite advances in transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) technology, periprocedural stroke remains a complication of TAVR procedures. The TriGUARD 3 device is designed to be positioned in the aortic arch to deflect debris away from the brachiocephalic, left common carotid, and left subclavian arteries during TAVR. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) assembled the Circulatory System Devices Panel to review safety and effectiveness data for the TriGUARD 3 device. Because of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, this meeting was held virtually. In this manuscript, we summarize the data presented by both the sponsor and FDA, as well as the panel discussion.