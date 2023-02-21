Newswise — OXFORD, UK and CLEVELAND, Ohio, USA—The Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre (OHC), a partnership of the University of Oxford and Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals (UH), is hosting a virtual event on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in honor of the upcoming Rare Disease Day, which is celebrated across the globe on February 28 every year.

Rare diseases affect one in 17 people in their lifetime and 350 million people worldwide. Rare diseases also have a disproportionate impact on children, and a third of those affected die before their fifth birthday. Patients and families battling rare diseases often have a long journey to diagnosis and little hope for a cure.

”Currently, fewer than five percent of rare diseases have treatments; however, the OHC aims to make curing rare diseases a reality and bring patients and families the hope they need through powerful advances in DNA sequencing, scientific research and drug development,” explained Jonathan S. Stamler, MD, President, Harrington Discovery Institute at UH, Robert S. and Sylvia K. Reitman Family Foundation Distinguished Professor of Cardiovascular Innovation, and Professor of Medicine and Biochemistry at UH and Case Western Reserve School of Medicine. “The OHC was established to unite our research organizations in our mission to accelerate treatments and deliver cures for this tremendous unmet need.”

Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Day 2023 Details:

Date: Monday, February 27, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. GMT

Registration: Early registration is encouraged at HarringtonDiscovery.org.

Speakers:

Angela Russell , DPhil, University of Oxford: A 2021 Harrington UK Rare Disease Scholar, Dr. Russel will share her experience as a Scholar advancing a novel treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

, DPhil, University of Oxford: A 2021 Harrington UK Rare Disease Scholar, Dr. Russel will share her experience as a Scholar advancing a novel treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. William Greenlee , PhD, Former VP of Cardiovascular and CNS Chemical Research at Schering-Plough: Dr. Greenlee will share his experience as an Advisor with Harrington's Therapeutic Development Center.

, PhD, Former VP of Cardiovascular and CNS Chemical Research at Schering-Plough: Dr. Greenlee will share his experience as an Advisor with Harrington's Therapeutic Development Center. Julia Vitarello , Founder & CEO, Mila's Miracle Foundation: Vitarello will share her experience as a family advocate for rare disease treatments, with a specific focus on Batten Disease and neurodegenerative diseases. Watch her daughter Mila’s story.

, Founder & CEO, Mila's Miracle Foundation: Vitarello will share her experience as a family advocate for rare disease treatments, with a specific focus on Batten Disease and neurodegenerative diseases. Watch her daughter Mila’s story. Jonathan Stamler , MD, President & Founder of Harrington Discovery Institute: Dr. Stamler will share updates about the vision of The Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre in its global quest to advance cures for rare diseases.

, MD, President & Founder of Harrington Discovery Institute: Dr. Stamler will share updates about the vision of The Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre in its global quest to advance cures for rare diseases. Matthew Wood , Professor at the University of Oxford & Director of The Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre. Event Moderator.

, Professor at the University of Oxford & Director of The Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre. Event Moderator. Diana Wetmore, PhD, Vice President of Harrington Discovery Institute's Therapeutic Development Center. Event Moderator.

The Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre

The Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre focuses on diseases which are rare, have a genetic basis and affect children, with a specific focus on three research themes with significant unmet need globally including neurological disorders, developmental disorders, and rare cancers. With a goal to deliver 20 drugs in the next 10 years, the mission of the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre is to deliver new treatments for the 350 million affected by rare diseases worldwide. www.oxfordharrington.org