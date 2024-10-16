Newswise — WEST PLAINS, Mo., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozarks Healthcare has announced a strategic partnership with Avo , (formerly known as AvoMD) to integrate Avo's advanced AI clinical decision support platform into its MEDITECH Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. Ozarks Healthcare, a comprehensive system including a 114-bed acute care hospital and various specialty clinics, will implement Avo's cutting-edge technology to enhance clinician workflows and improve patient care across its facilities.

The partnership focuses on leveraging Avo's AI Scribe, Chart Synopsis & Care Guide, and Ask Avo functionalities to reduce clinician burnout and drive high-quality care. These tools will assist Ozarks Healthcare's clinicians by providing real-time ambient transcription, patient snapshots, care gap identification, and evidence-based clinical consult capabilities.

"At Ozarks Healthcare, our mission is to deliver high-tech services across many specialties so patients can stay close to home while receiving the care they need. We were actively searching for a technology partner that would enable us to help our clinicians deliver excellent care while also improving their well-being. Avo's ease of integration into MEDITECH, combined with its cost-effective solutions across many important workflows, was a no-brainer," stated Dr. Priscilla A. Frase, the Chief Medical Information Officer at Ozarks Healthcare.

The collaboration between Avo and Ozarks Healthcare signifies a significant advancement in healthcare delivery within the MEDITECH EHR landscape. Ozarks Healthcare is among thousands of healthcare systems worldwide utilizing MEDITECH's EHR. Their implementation aims to set a benchmark for integrating AI-driven decision support and clinical assistants at the point of care, showcasing Avo as a valuable solution for the MEDITECH and "non-Epic" EHR communities.

"As someone who frequently evaluates our tech stack, I was instantly impressed by Avo's platform," said EZ Niles, Executive Director of Information Technology at Ozarks Healthcare. "There are a lot of vendors out there, several of those who integrate with MEDITECH, but none that are as seamlessly adaptable to the needs of our organization and mindful of our bottom line."

Some of Avo's key functionality includes:

AI Scribe, which allows clinicians to transcribe patient-provider interactions in real-time across many languages and participants, pulling in relevant patient information from the EHR and evidence-based guidelines.





Chart Synopsis & Care Guide, which enables clinicians to quickly pull a snapshot on the patient in an easy-to-view format, including highlighting any care gaps that may have been missed.





Ask Avo, which empowers clinicians to ask any clinical question in the EHR, responding based on a holistic view of the patient and evidence-based guidelines, and allowing clinicians to take time-saving actions like drafting a note, creating a differential diagnosis, and placing an order.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ozarks Healthcare, a system that is dedicated to delivering the highest quality care within its community using innovative technology," said Dr. Joongheum Park , Chairman, Head of Product and Co-Founder of Avo, "It is because of systems like Ozarks Healthcare that we can advance the practice of medicine for the patients who need it most in a way that significantly reduces provider burnout in the process."

About Ozarks Healthcare:

Ozarks Healthcare delivers top-quality, compassionate medical care with less interruption to life and family, when it matters most. Ozarks Healthcare is a system of care encompassing a 114-bed acute care hospital, family medicine and specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation and home care services. Ozarks Healthcare is a not-for-profit medical referral center with over 1,300 employees, serving south-central Missouri and north-central Arkansas.

About Avo: