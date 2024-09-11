Newswise — Temple University’s Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine has benefited from the support of Pennsylvania State Sen. Ryan Aument since he took office in 2014. Last week, he was recognized at the institute for his efforts to promote science funding, including the kinds of studies into cancer genetics, early detection, drug discovery and therapies done by researchers working with the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO).

“I am very grateful for the recognition. I would like to thank Temple for their transformative work in this region of the commonwealth and the global impact of their research,” said Aument. “It’s a privilege to be here on campus, and to have this research facility and partnership between the commonwealth and Temple University is really important.

“Time and time again, Temple has demonstrated their value in the quality of their research, providing a pathway to economic opportunity to students and constantly improving the quality of life,” he added. “I look forward to working with Temple for years to come.”

Professor Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., founder and president of SHRO, presented the Scientific Education Award. Aument participated in a tour of the special lab facility at SHRO accompanied by Giordano, Temple University President Richard M. Englert and other university leaders.

“The generous donation of a million dollars to Temple’s medical school that came from the commonwealth of Pennsylvania is thanks to Sen. Aument, which was used to open new programs in the medical school and allowed us to hire several outstanding investigators for our organization’s research,” said Giordano.

“We are so grateful for regularly targeted funding from the commonwealth, and time again Sen. Aument has stepped forward as a leader in these initiatives,” said Englert. “I would also like to thank the Sbarro Health Research Organization team, our College of Science and Technology, faculty, and students for their outstanding work in furthering research that saves lives and improves the quality of life.”

Scientists working with SHRO pursue biomedical research with an aim to convert their findings into real-world healthcare solutions. Through training of aspiring medical professionals, and funding basic genetic research, the nonprofit organization has a mission to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses.

Giordano is credited with numerous breakthroughs, such as the identification of the direct link between the cell cycle regulation and the development of cancer. This research paved the road in identifying a new generation of small molecule drugs that are important today in the treatment of breast, lung, and several other types of cancers.

Outside the lab, Giordano has been active in policy and civic life, especially when it comes to environmental health. Earlier this year, he was recognized at the Venice Film Festival with The Golden Lion award for Legality. The prize was bestowed on Giordano as the father of the research that demonstrated the connection between the illicit landfilling of waste and tumor pathologies in Campania, Italy, the so-called “land of fires.”

In March, 2024, the SHRO and Temple University partnered with the commonwealth of Pennsylvania to create a new incubator and technology transfer institute on campus. This new Innovation Nest (iNest) provides facilities as well as the resources to effectively develop and deploy real-world applications for the research being done at SHRO and across the university.

“Sen. Aument’s support and Dr. Antonio Giordano’s vision that led to this development have proven to have a real impact on people’s lives,” remarks Gregory N. Mandel, provost at Temple at the award ceremony this Wednesday, adding, “their commitment dovetails beautifully with Temple’s mission to improve lives around the world.





About the Sbarro Health Research Organization

The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) is non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism. To learn more about the SHRO please visit www.shro.org.