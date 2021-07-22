Newswise — JUNE 28, 2021 - NORTH BERGEN, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center awarded more than $30,000 in merit scholarships to members of the Class of 2021 at eight high schools in Bergen and Hudson counties.

“We at Palisades are so proud to recognize the young men and women in our community who work hard to achieve academic success while serving the community ,” said Anthony J. Passannante, Jr., MD, FACC, President and Chief Hospital Executive, Palisades Medical Center. “We honor their achievement and hope that these scholarships help them on their road to success as they continue their education. ”

The Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center Community Service Merit Scholarship Program was created in 2017. Each year, the hospital awards a total of $32,000 in scholarships, including a $2,000 award to a local student with special needs. The program is designed to recognize and reward high school seniors who have demonstrated significant accomplishments in community service while maintaining academic success.

Recommendations were made by high school guidance counselors and scholarship applications were reviewed by a committee of community volunteers. Students are rewarded for sharing Palisades Medical Center's commitment to community service and the care of neighbors.

This year’s 2021 winners are:

Memorial High School (West New York)

Noor Hasan

Adriana Lopez

North Bergen High School

Michelle Franklin

Adreany Sihombing

Hoboken Charter School

Isaiah Moore

Hoboken High School

Eve Gutierrez

Zeniah Edmondson

Weehawken High School

Ivana Sanchez

Vito Scardigno

Cliffside Park High School

Katherine Saravia

Brian Ochoa

Jose Marti Stem Academy (Union City)

Tony Isem

Galena Gomez

High Tech High School (Secaucus)

Ramier Villarama

Fernanda Velasco

