Newswise — JUNE 7, 2021 - NORTH BERGEN, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center officially opened a brand new facility for outpatient adult and pediatric rehabilitation services. The facility is located in the Medical Office Building on the grounds of the hospital campus.

The state-of-the-art, 7,500-square-foot-facility is now home to physical, occupational and speech therapy services for adults and children. Swallowing therapy services are also available for adults.

Patients will receive therapeutic services using state of the art equipment in separate, spacious areas designated for children and for adults. Overlooking beautiful views of the Manhattan skyline, the facility joins other services and centers located in the Medical Office Building, including the Sleep and Wake Center, Breast Center and the patient care offices of the Palisades Women’s Group. The building is located a short walk from the main entrance of Palisades Medical Center with ample parking.

“We are pleased to bring to the community, especially the residents of Bergen and Hudson counties, a facility staffed by experts who will provide treatment designed to help patients heal from challenges to daily living,” said President and Chief Hospital Executive Anthony J. Passannante, Jr., MD, FACC. “We all believe - the team of therapists included - that the consolidation of outpatient services under one roof will better serve the community.”

The new Rehabilitation services facility is located in the Medical Office Building on the grounds of Palisades Medical Center at 7650 River Road, Suite 320 (Third Floor), in North Bergen, New Jersey. Call for information about patient care hours, which span from early morning to late night

Adult therapy services: 201-854-5013.

Pediatric therapy services: 201-520-4773.

