Newswise — Palo Alto University (PAU) is partnering with digital health startup Eleos Health to implement the company’s voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) in the PAU eClinic. The eClinic has a unique model for teaching students how to incorporate novel digital technologies into their practice. Master’s and doctoral students in the eClinic routinely use mental health apps and other cutting-edge technologies in the virtual treatment they provide.

As part of this endeavor, eClinic students will use Eleos Health’s proprietary AI model to deliver their sessions, implement measurement-based care practices, and receive immediate feedback on the therapist-in-training and the client’s progress. Further, the clinical supervisors mentoring the students will be able to utilize the platform to accelerate training. With its actionable empirically based insights, Eleos Health’s AI engine identifies which treatment techniques have been used in the therapy session and offers the therapists feedback on their own utilization of suitable interventions.

Donna Sheperis, a professor at PAU, and director of the PAU eClinic, said: “Therapy has always been an art and science. What we can do with the Eleos Health partnership is increase the science behind the art! AI is the new wave of data management in health care settings, and we see the need to train our students early in this practice so they can lead the way in their employment settings.”

Dr. Shiri Sadeh-Sharvit, Eleos’s Chief Clinical Officer, added that “when the students currently trained at the eClinic graduate, they will? reach a field thirsty for additional experts providing state-of-the-art therapy, given the gap between the demand for mental health services and available therapists. At the same time, the clients’ expectations have dramatically changed in the past two years. Merely providing treatment via telehealth is not enough anymore. Like other health services, clients expect their therapist to use sophisticated data analysis tools to augment the care provided, increase the treatment alliance, and drive better outcomes to benefit the client and their community. We are proud to partner with the eClinic at PAU which has been a center for digital innovation in the field.”

Eleos’ Care Intelligence solution has already been deployed in numerous programs across the U.S., including large health systems, community-based mental health centers, and academic training programs such as Yeshiva University.

About Eleos Health

Eleos Health has pioneered the new category of ambient Voice AI workflow solutions to drive operational and clinical efficiency for behavioral health providers. Eleos’ advanced AI-based Care Intelligence solution runs securely in the background of therapy sessions to digitize auto-generated notes, analyze hundreds of data parameters within each session and provide real-time insights related to the delivery of evidence-based care. Clinicians can use this data to improve care for clients while reducing their documentation burden. Eleos Health leverages this shared knowledge of community therapists, clinicians, academics, hospitals, and researchers to deeply understand what is working for every person and power the future of personalized behavioral health.

About Palo Alto University

Palo Alto University (PAU), a private, non-profit university located in the heart of Northern California’s Silicon Valley, is dedicated to addressing pressing and emerging issues in the fields of psychology and counseling that meet the needs of today’s diverse society. PAU, a minority serving institution, offers undergraduate and graduate programs that are led by faculty who make significant contributions to in their field. Online, hybrid and residential program options are available . PAU was founded in 1975 as the Pacific Graduate School of Psychology and re-incorporated as Palo Alto University in August 2009. PAU is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). PAU’s doctoral programs are accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA) and its master’s in counseling programs by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling & Related Educational Programs (CACREP).