Newswise — In this issue, Wells et al. combine genetic multiplexing (“village-in-a-dish”) and Stem-cell-derived NGN2-accelerated Progenitors (SNaPs) to evaluate genotype-phenotype relationships across 100 donors in the context of Zika virus infection in the developing brain. This resource will be broadly applicable in uncovering how genetic variation underlies risk for neurodevelopmental disorders.
