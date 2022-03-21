Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a heterogeneous clonal disorder with various genetics and epigenetics alterations. Un-met clinical needs remain in AML treatment landscape due to incomplete molecular/genetics signatures, drug resistance and relapse. Recent next generation sequencing technologies has revealed that these diverse genetics and epigenetics landscapes defne prognostic relevance of disease and inform clinical practice. In the current review, Dr. David Claxton focused on leukemia ontology, functional and phenotypic defnition of leukemia stem cells (LSCs), as well as surface and metabolic phenotypes of LSCs and their responses to chemo-/targeted therapies. The authors aim in providing insights and opportunities for use of these information to improve therapy for this challenging group of leukemia [1].