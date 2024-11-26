Newswise — Parents are the “first responders” when it comes to detecting a problem in their child’s development and should not hesitate to seek medical attention for any concerns, says Dara Jones, MD, FAAPMR, a pediatric physiatrist at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City and at HSS Long Island. Board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and in pediatric rehabilitation medicine, Dr. Jones treats patients as young as infants to age 18.

“A developmental milestone is a functional skill or a specific task that most children can accomplish by a certain age,” she explains. “They reach milestones in the way they move, play, learn, speak and act. In babies, these skills include sitting up, taking the first step and waving goodbye.”

Parents often receive a chart showing developmental milestones from the hospital after giving birth or from their pediatrician. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), considered the authoritative source, features a developmental milestone tracker on its website, as well as an app that can be downloaded to a smart phone. The CDC occasionally updates typical time frames for development, so Dr. Jones recommends that parents review it to stay current.

“I always counsel families to not only identify a milestone, but to pay attention to how a child is achieving it,” she says. “For example, if they are crawling in a way that is not typical, this could signal a problem.”

Parent education and empowerment are essential to a child’s development, says Erin Neville, PT, DPT, PCS, a pediatric physical therapist at HSS. She explains that signs of a developmental variation that might warrant a medical consultation include asymmetrical movement, in which the child favors one side of the body; regression in skills they had previously mastered; a lack of interest in movement and play; fear of engaging in a common age-appropriate activity; or not keeping up with one’s peers.

Parents and caregivers should discuss all concerns with the child’s pediatrician, the HSS experts say. Dr. Jones advises families to make a video to show the doctor, if possible. “The more information they can gather before the appointment, the more productive the consultation will be,” she explains. “It is also critical to act quickly because early treatment leads to better outcomes. More often than not, a caregiver’s instincts are correct. At times, though, our job is to reassure nervous parents, reminding them that children develop at different rates.”

Dr. Jones’s goal is to get to the bottom of why a child is experiencing a developmental delay so she can develop a successful treatment plan. “Could it be genetic, or did something trigger it? Is it due to a neurological issue or underlying condition? Significant progress is being made in diagnosis, particularly in the field of genetic testing,” she says.

Treatment aims to maximize a child’s given potential so they can catch up with their peers and live the fullest and most well-rounded life possible, Dr. Jones explains. It’s an interdisciplinary effort that may involve a physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist, developmental pediatrician, neurologist, psychologist or orthopedic surgeon. At HSS, the team also includes a prosthetics and orthotics department that makes braces for children who need them and a 3D motion analysis laboratory to address gait issues.

“Being able to identify a delay or an issue early so we can provide high-quality services before the age of three — when the brain has the greatest ability to adapt — can completely change a child’s developmental trajectory,” says Katie Ross, MS, OTR/L, ATP, pediatric occupational therapist at HSS. “It can help prevent potential problems in a child’s behavior, learning and social interactions.”

She notes that parents are a child’s best advocates and should be persistent when seeking answers about their development. “We’ve seen families who were not aware of services that their children were eligible for, or they were not familiar with how pediatric occupational therapy could help them. But it can make a big difference,” says Ross.

Both physical and occupational therapy use play to help children meet developmental goals. Therapists seek to gain their patients’ trust and build their confidence so that they are willing to engage in exercises not only in the rehab setting, but at home as well.

“We may only see a child once or twice a week, so the family plays a vital role. They have the best insights about what will motivate their child so they can integrate therapeutic activities into their daily life,” explains Neville, the pediatric physical therapist. “Every patient is different, but with timely and appropriate treatment in a supportive environment, many children can make significant progress, reach their milestones, and achieve their goals and dreams.”

