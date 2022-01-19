Newswise — Chesterton, Ind. and Park Ridge, Ill.– Parkdale Center and American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) further solidified their partnership with upgrades to the AANA Helpline that offers support and assistance for substance use disorder (SUD) to Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and students enrolled in nurse anesthesia programs.

“Since 1983, the AANA has been unique among healthcare associations in addressing, promoting, and supporting the physical and mental well-being of CRNAs and student nurse anesthetists,” said AANA President Dina F. Velocci, DNP, CRNA, APRN. “We first established a partnership with Parkdale in 2018 to bring their expertise in SUD to nurse professionals and are honored they will continue to contribute to AANA resources and support.”

That collaboration has included Parkdale responding to the AANA Helpline calls for alcohol and other drug concerns. Callers include CRNAs or students themselves or workplace supervisors, colleagues and loved ones with concerns about substance use impairment or suspicion of drug diversion in a CRNA or student.

An enhanced partnership goal is to increase awareness of the AANA Helpline to access appropriate help in the earlier stages of problem substance use for earlier help rather than “picking up the pieces” later.

According to Parkdale Center CEO Rodrigo Garcia, MBA, APN-BC, MSN, CRNA, “the stress and trauma of the pandemic have severely impacted all healthcare providers, including greater need to address occurrences of mental illness and SUD. This new agreement improves Parkdale’s rapid response to those in need of treatment and expand the resources AANA can provide to support personal wellness and fitness for duty of nurse anesthesia professionals.”

President Velocci confirms, “to address this evolving need, we are proud to upgrade the partnership with Parkdale to support nurse anesthesia needs when they need it most.”

Expedited and preferential admission into treatment for all CRNAs and students of nurse anesthesia programs into Parkdale Center will be available 24/7. In the case of no availability at Parkdale, or when callers wish to make another treatment choice, Parkdale will manage the referral and placement process to an identified health professionals’ treatment program and shorten the time from Helpline call to intake.

Ultimately, this partnership will establish Parkdale’s Chesterton, Indiana, facility as an exclusive treatment facility for CRNAs and student nurse anesthetists with expanded capacity for substance use and mental health disorders.

Visit AANA.com/GettingHelp to access a comprehensive resource hub and information on support groups. If you are struggling and need immediate assistance, call 800-654-5167.

About Parkdale Center: Parkdale Center is an industry leader in substance use disorder treatment, tackling every aspect of the full cycle of sobriety. Located in Northwest Indiana, Parkdale focuses on treating professionals from across the United States struggling with substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health disorders. As a thought-leader in addiction treatment, Parkdale focuses on innovative programs and solutions that meet those struggling with substance use disorder where they are in their sobriety journey. This approach coupled with industry-leading expertise and compassionate care and support makes Parkdale a premier provider of addiction and mental health services for health care providers.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology: Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., AANA is the professional organization for the nation’s more than 59,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and students enrolled in nurse anesthesia programs. AANA advances patient safety and the CRNA profession through excellence in practice and service to members. As anesthesia professionals, CRNAs safely administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients each year. Learn more at www.aana.com.