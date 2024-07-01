Newswise — The Curious by Nature podcast episode, “Particle Physics with a CERN Scientist,” featuring Dr. Christina Kourkoumeli, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast. Dr. Kourkoumeli began her career as a scientist when our understanding of atomic particles emerged. Today, she is part of a massive team at the University of Athens and CERN, contributing to the groundbreaking work at the 27km Large Hadron Collider, an engineering marvel involving thousands of researchers.



Curious by Nature, presented by Newswise, is a podcast for curious people. In each episode, listeners can travel briefly into the fascinating world that comes with years of dedication to one field of study. Be inspired by the many amazing things that are going on right now, some of which may have a major effect on our lives. Enjoy this concentrated knowledge from experts. We hope you can take inspiration from glimpses of innovation, dedication, and discovery.



Follow us!

Spotify Podcast: bit.ly/4bFOHpr

Apple Podcast: apple.co/4dXqCvT