Newswise — Long Branch and Tinton Falls, N.J.– October 15, 2024 –Monmouth Medical Center (MMC), an RWJBarnabas Health facility, raised the final beam at the Specialty and Cancer Care Pavilion at the Vogel Medical Campus on October 8, marking a significant milestone in the system’s commitment to bring care closer to where people live, work and play across Monmouth County.

“Monmouth Medical Center is, without question, a special place. It’s the best of the best when it comes to quality and a culture of kindness and respect,” said Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of RWJBarnabas Health. “You can feel the compassion, comradery and connection to the community – it’s palpable. That is what makes Monmouth Medical Center feel like home, and that’s what will make the Specialty and Cancer Care Pavilion feel like home as well.”

Hospital and system leaders, staff, patients and community partners celebrated the occasion through beam signing events held across the county. On Sept. 25 and 26, more than 1,000 employees at MMC’s Long Branch campus added their signatures to the beam and shared their excitement before it was returned to the Vogel Medical Campus construction site.

“Lifting the final beam into place at the Specialty and Cancer Care Pavilion at the Vogel Campus, like the nearly 2,000 placed before it, serves far beyond structural support of a building,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Carney. “In partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute, this beam symbolizes the future of outstanding care in Monmouth County that is made possible by the hard work and dedication of MMC staff, physicians, and nurses and the support of our trustees, community partners and state, county and local government officials.”

In 2023, MMC broke ground on the five-story, 150,000-square-foot Specialty and Cancer Care Pavilion, which will provide comprehensive same-day surgery, on-site specialty physician offices and advanced diagnostic imaging to patients throughout Monmouth County.

The facility will also offer patients state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer care provided in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute – the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center – with access to innovative treatment options, including precision medicine, cellular therapies, clinical trials and care informed by the latest research, all in one convenient location.

“It is critical that cancer patients receive the best care possible close to home,” said Steven Libutti, MD, FACS, Director of Rutgers Cancer Institute and Senior Vice President of Oncology Services for RWJBarnabas Health. “RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute are at the forefront of cancer research and care, and now, the transformational discoveries, clinical practice, services and support we’re known for will be available for patients right here in their community.”

As MMC and RWJBarnabas Health leaders joined with community partners and elected officials to sign and raise the physical beam into place, they celebrated both the expansion of care across Monmouth County, as well as the organization’s continued commitment to the City of Long Branch.

“While we are expanding our ability to care for more patients throughout the county and beyond, we are proud to continue serving our communities along the shore,” said Bill Arnold, Executive Vice President and Southern Region President for RWJBarnabas Health. “Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch has been the hub of care for our communities since 1887, and our commitment to Long Branch is unwavering.”

The beam raising also featured entertainment from Tommy Meares – a renowned musician and grateful Monmouth Medical Center patient. Like Tommy, community members throughout Long Branch and Monmouth County have relied on Monmouth Medical Center’s high-quality care for over 100 years, and this new facility will serve as the next chapter in the medical center’s legacy.

The Specialty and Cancer Care Pavilion is essential to MMC’s efforts to meet the changing needs of the diverse and growing communities across Monmouth County. The organization will formally welcome patients to receive care at the facility in 2026.

