Newswise — WESTWOOD, NJ (June 26, 2024) – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center celebrated a significant milestone today with the accreditation of a new ambulance dedicated to enhancing emergency medical services for the community. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official introduction of the state-certified vehicle, aimed at bolstering life-saving capabilities in Westwood.

"As a community hospital, Pascack Valley is committed to advancing healthcare accessibility and responsiveness," said Michael Bell. "Whether it's through investing in state-of-the-art medical equipment, expanding our range of services, or collaborating with local stakeholders, our focus remains squarely on enhancing the health and well-being of those we serve. This new ambulance represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring that the residents of Westwood have access to timely and effective emergency medical care."

The new ambulance will strengthen Pascack Valley's support under its mutual aid agreement with the Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Department, ensuring prompt emergency response for the residents of Westwood.

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, a state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, a center for joint replacement, a wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com