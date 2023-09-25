Newswise — WESTWOOD, NJ (September 25, 2023) – In a momentous step towards enhancing community healthcare and emergency response services, Pascack Valley Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center proudly announce a mutual aid agreement. This collaborative effort aims to provide essential backup support to the Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps during busy or overlapping call times, ensuring uninterrupted care for the community.

The historic agreement was officially sealed on Thursday, September 14, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Westwood Mayor Raymond Arroyo, Pascack Valley Medical Center's interim CEO Joseph Pino, members of Pascack Valley Medical Center Emergency Department and Westwood's dedicated first responders from both the Police and EMS Departments.

This innovative partnership represents a significant milestone in the healthcare landscape of Westwood and surrounding areas. By uniting the expertise and resources of Pascack Valley Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center, the agreement aims to bolster the capabilities of the Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps, ensuring they have the support they need during times of high demand.

Commenting on this remarkable collaboration, Pino stated, "Pascack Valley Medical Center is proud to join hands with Hackensack University Medical Center to offer this vital service to the community we are privileged to serve. The provision of additional EMS assistance through this partnership will undoubtedly lead to improved patient outcomes, ultimately contributing to the overall health and well-being of our community."

Mayor Arroyo also shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, "This agreement exemplifies the spirit of community that makes Westwood a wonderful place to call home. Collaborative efforts such as this are the cornerstone of a healthy and thriving community. We are grateful to Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps for their dedication to the well-being of our residents."

The mutual aid agreement between Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and the Borough of Westwood underscores the commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to the Westwood community and highlights the importance of community partnerships in fostering a resilient and thriving locality.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, center for joint replacement, wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. The hospital is the only hospital in Bergen County with all private rooms at no additional cost to the patient. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

