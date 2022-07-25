Newswise — Westwood, NJ - (July 25, 2022) - Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center, has been named by Money – Leapfrog Group, The Best Hospital in America (Teaching, small) for 2022, because of its quality, safe care, reputation for excellent patient experiences and an ethical approach to treatment. Pascack Valley Medical Center was one of only 148 hospitals around the country to make the cut.

The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that aims to help consumers make informed decisions about their health and access safe, high-value care. To compile its new list of the top hospitals in the country in partnership with Money, the Leapfrog Group used data from the 39 performance measures in the seven different categories in its 2021 hospital survey, including: inpatient care management, adult and pediatric complex surgeries, pediatric care, medication safety, maternity care, outpatient procedures and infections.

To qualify for the list, eligible hospitals were required to carry an A letter grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for fall 2021.

“Being named to The Best Hospital in America is a proud moment for all of us,” said Emily Holliman, CEO of Pascack Valley Medical Center “This shows our dedication to delivering the highest quality of our care to our patients, while ensuring they are safe and well-cared for while they are inside our hospital.”

Leapfrog applied additional criteria related to safe medication ordering practices (to prevent medication errors), intensive care unit staffing, the response to “never events” (medical errors that are so serious they should never happen to patients, like operating on the wrong body part or a transfusion of the wrong type of blood), and performance related to certain high-risk surgeries including heart surgeries, bariatric surgery, hip replacements, and lung cancer surgeries.

