Newswise — WESTWOOD, N.J. (March 21, 2023) – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center recently achieved accreditation from SRC as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery. SRC also awarded the Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery accreditation to Pascack Valley Medical Center’s physician program director of robotic surgery, Yitzhack Asulin, M.D., MS, FACOG, OBGYN, and orthopedic surgeon, Robert Kayal, M.D., FAAOS, FAAHKS.

Status as an accredited Center of Excellence means that Pascack Valley Medical Center has met nationally and internationally recognized standards. Not all hospitals and surgeons seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous inspection process are granted accreditation.

“These accreditations are a direct reflection of our organization’s commitment to surgical excellence,” says Emily Holliman, chief executive officer at Pascack Valley Medical Center. “I am proud of the achievements our team has made and continues to make in the field of robotics. We are investing in technologies that partner with our team’s skills to provide patients with safe, high-quality care, right in the Pascack Valley community.”

“I am exceptionally honored and grateful to be recognized as a Master Surgeon by the SRC for my work in robotic surgery,” shares Yitzhack Asulin, M.D., MS, FACOG, OBGYN. “IThis success is a collaborative effort and could not have been accomplished without the continuous support of my team at Pascack Valley Medical Center. Our team fosters an environment focused on exceeding clinical benchmarks and delivering optimal patient outcomes.”

Healthcare facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC’s proven standards and requirements. Pascack Valley Medical Center met requirements including surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment. In addition, robust education was provided to nursing and support staff, and the hospital employees a certified surgery physician assistant dedicated to robotic surgery.

Pascack Valley Medical Center offers patients access to four robotic surgery systems for a variety of minimally invasive surgical needs, including the ExcelsiusGPS™, Mako SmartRobotics™, Senhance® Surgical System and the da Vinci® Xi™. The hospital performs high complexity cases using the robotic technology, including gynecological conditions such as endometriosis.

To learn more about Pascack valley Medical Center’s robotic offerings, visit pascackmedicalcenter.com/services/robotic-surgery. ­­

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, center for joint replacement, wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. The hospital is the only hospital in Bergen County with all private rooms at no additional cost to the patient. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

About Surgical Review Corporation

Established in 2003, Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) is an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization dedicated to recognizing and refining surgical care. SRC accredits the top hospitals, surgeons and health professionals worldwide that meet our proven standards. Look for our seal, expect excellence. For more information, visit www.surgicalreview.org.

###