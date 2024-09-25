Photos: https://ttuhscep.app.box.com/s/sdq3i4l4dhgwyus8gowd5yjtkwqitsu3/folder/286200231753

Newswise — EL PASO, Texas - Texas Tech Health El Paso, along with the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, on Sept. 24 announced a historic $5 million grant that will support the future Steve and Nancy Fox Cancer Center, to be constructed on the Texas Tech Health El Paso campus.

Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., president of Texas Tech Health El Paso, were joined by PdNHF CEO Tracy J. Yellen and Amy Marcus, Health Foundation board member and Allocations Committee Chair, for the announcement event at Texas Tech Health El Paso.

Chancellor Mitchell also shared that his mother, sister and other close family members battled cancer. He defined them and other cancer warriors as “those who continue to fight.”

“As we’ve worked to provide increased access to life-saving care and resources in the Borderplex region and beyond, the Paso del Norte Foundation has been by our side,” Chancellor Mitchell said. “They’ve consistently supported initiatives that benefit our students and faculty, our institutions and communities, and countless individuals throughout rural Texas who have been historically underserved when it comes to health care. Their generosity has helped us leverage the dollars invested by our state legislature into new levels of excellence. This latest contribution is yet another testament to their dedication to serving those in our communities who need it most, and we look forward to continuing this incredible partnership in the years to come.”

The PdNHF has long been a trusted partner of Texas Tech Health El Paso, focused on leading, investing in, and supporting programs that promote health and prevent disease in our Borderplex region. The $5 million grant will be instrumental in elevating comprehensive cancer care by funding the recruitment of top-tier cancer specialists. This ensures the future center will be equipped to deliver expert care from its inception. Dr. Lange called it a foundational grant because it’s a cornerstone of the funding for the future Fox Cancer Center, emphasizing that through collective strength and action – the power of people – we can bring hope to members of our Borderplex community.

The PdNHF shares our commitment to recruiting leading experts in cancers that are most prevalent in our region, including breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, genitourinary cancer and OB-GYN oncology.

Recruitment efforts will include comprehensive packages for key support staff and health care leaders to ensure they have the resources they need to provide exceptional care and offer hope through cutting edge treatments and access to clinical trials.

Additionally, this grant will fund the hiring of a director for the Patient Support Services Unit, which will focus on providing a seamless, high-quality patient experience from the moment they step foot in or call the Fox Cancer Center. The unit will include patient navigators, nutritionists, and other key support staff to ensure everything about the Fox Cancer Center experience is patient centric. This initiative is driven by the expertise and vision of El Paso community leader Steve Fox, whose experience at MD Anderson inspired this top-priority project.

This commitment to both excellence in care and the community’s well-being is at the heart of everything we do.

“It’s important to the Paso del Norte Health Foundation to support efforts to grow the health professionals available to provide high-quality care for the residents of our region. It’s also essential to develop comprehensive cancer resources to ensure access to the best possible care, right here at home,” Yellen said. “The Paso del Norte Health Foundation is proud to make this leadership grant to Texas Tech Health El Paso to attract top cancer specialists and support patient navigation for the Fox Cancer Center.”

The foundational support from the PdNHF is essential in bringing in top-tier cancer specialists who not only have a wealth of experience but are also deeply committed to making a difference in patient care. These experts are helping shape a comprehensive Fox Cancer Center that puts patients first, ensuring that our community receives the best possible care close to home. Their ability to bring in external grant funding will further strengthen our efforts, enabling us to improve treatments, enhance services and build a facility that truly meets the needs of the people we serve.

The PdNHF has long been a dedicated supporter of the university and an early champion of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech Health El Paso. With an $11 million investment, the foundation played a crucial role in shaping the school's future by funding curriculum development, faculty recruitment and accreditation efforts. This contribution was more than just financial support; it was a commitment to the people of our region, helping to train the next generation of dental professionals who’ll serve our community for years to come. Most recently, the foundation has supported the availability of pre-diabetes screenings for dental patients in our Borderplex.

When Texas Tech Health El Paso first launched the Foster School of Medicine, the PdNHF donated $1.25 million to create the Medical Student Loan Program with the goal to improve El Paso’s dire doctor-to-patient ratio.

"Words can’t express our thanks to the Paso del Norte Health Foundation for this remarkable $5 million foundational grant,” Dr. Lange said. “Their visionary support will be instrumental in transforming cancer care in our region. United by a shared mission to elevate the health and well-being of our binational community, this grant empowers us to bring world-class cancer specialists to the Fox Cancer Center and provide compassionate support services. Together, we’re not just improving health care in West Texas — we’re shaping a brighter, healthier future for generations to come."

Henry Gallardo, founding partner and director of investment management at Strategic Wealth, spoke about his own cancer experience having to seek cancer care out of town and how the Fox Cancer Center will make a difference in our Borderplex. Gallardo also is chairman of the board for University Medical Center of El Paso, the academic medical hospital of Texas Tech Health El Paso which has worked collaboratively on the Fox Cancer Center.

“As a cancer survivor, I’m deeply grateful for the Paso del Norte Health Foundation’s commitment to transform cancer care in our region,” Gallardo said. “The Fox Cancer Center will soon be a cornerstone of the region, providing life-changing health care. Finding a cure for cancer and developing better treatments is a goal we share with countless others around the world, but what unites us all today is that we’re committed to providing cancer care in El Paso, where we have our home and our support system to make our cancer journey easier.”

Importance of Treating Cancer HERE

Steve Fox’s commitment to bringing a cancer center to El Paso stems from his own experiences with cancer treatment, which required extensive travel and placed significant strain on his family. The Fox family’s experience inspired them to create a center to reduce the burden on patients and their families, keeping them close to home and offering compassionate, comprehensive care. He also has served on both the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation Board and the MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Board of Visitors.

His efforts culminated in a major milestone in 2023 when the Texas legislature approved a $65 million appropriation for the planning and construction of the Fox Cancer Center on the Texas Tech Health El Paso campus.

In August 2023, the Fox family made a historic $25 million investment toward the project. This transformative gift, combined with the foundational support from PdNHF, moves the vision of a world-class cancer center for El Paso closer to reality.

Currently, the closest cancer centers are in Albuquerque, 250 miles away, and Houston, nearly 750 miles away. These distances impose a heavy financial and emotional burden on patients and their families. The opening of the Fox Cancer Center will allow patients in our Borderplex region to receive high-quality cancer care close to home as they face the battle of their lives.

Once complete, the Fox Cancer Center will consolidate outpatient services, including cancer imaging, treatment, research, clinical trials, and community outreach. With a comprehensive team of specialists and cutting-edge resources under one roof, the center will dramatically improve access to life-saving care for our region.

Addressing Cancer in the Hispanic Community

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death among Hispanics in the U.S., and El Paso’s 83% Hispanic population is disproportionately affected. The National Cancer Institute reports an average of 395 cancer cases per 100,000 Hispanics in the region, surpassing the Texas average of 346 cases per 100,000. Moreover, a study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology projects a 142% rise in cancer cases among Hispanics in the coming years.

Unfortunately, Hispanics account for less than 4% of participants in cancer research and clinical trials. The Fox Cancer Center will help address this disparity by increasing Hispanic participation in research, which is vital for developing more effective treatments tailored to this community.

Research shows that patients treated at comprehensive cancer centers have higher survival rates due to access to cutting-edge treatments and clinical trials. The Fox Cancer Center will bring this level of care to El Paso, helping reduce health disparities along the U.S.-Mexico border.

By establishing a world-class cancer center in El Paso, Texas Tech Health El Paso and its partners are making a lasting commitment to providing hope and healing to cancer patients across our Borderplex region.

About the Paso del Norte Health Foundation

The Paso del Norte Health Foundation was established in 1995 from the sale of Providence Memorial Hospital to Tenet Healthcare Corporation. The Health Foundation seeks to ensure that the people living in far West Texas, Southern New Mexico and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, have the knowledge, resources and skills to lead healthy lives.

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,400 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.