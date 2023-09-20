Newswise — Edison, NJ – September 20, 2023 – A $1 million gift to Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center Foundation by the Sarala Bathena Foundation will establish the Sarala Bathena Oncology Patient Assistance Fund at Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center, a not-for-profit medical center located in Edison, NJ. This gift will cover expenses that could otherwise be a barrier to treatment for patients, such as transportation, medication or other necessities.

“We are committed to providing high-quality, innovative and compassionate cancer care to all of our patients,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Gifts like this from the Sarala Bathena Foundation are instrumental to our mission. We are very grateful for this important contribution which helps our patients in their fight against cancer and allows us to continue to better serve our communities.’’

“What a relief it will be for so many patients to know that this fund is available to help them through such a difficult time,’’ said Amie Thornton, president and chief hospital executive of JFK University Medical Center. “It’s also a beautiful tribute to honor the legacy of a beloved wife and mother who, sadly, lost her battle with this terrible disease. We are truly touched by the family’s meaningful gift.”

This donation comes at a time when JFK University Medical Center is about to embark on a $14 million oncology expansion project, which will create a new, state-of-the-art oncology facility located in a separate building across the street from the main hospital at 80 James Street. Designed to house the latest in cancer fighting technology and nationally recognized specialists, the new building will also be designed to enhance the patient experience and is slated to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

“It’s a very exciting time at JFK University Medical Center, particularly as it relates to cancer care,” says Sheri A. Marino, MA, CCC-SLP, executive director of JFK University Medical Center Foundation. “Advancements are being made every day in this arena and now, in addition to having a beautiful new facility to care for patients, we will be able to help make care more accessible thanks to the Sarala Bathena Foundation. We are tremendously grateful.”

Created in memory of Sarala Bathena, who passed away in 2006 from late stage renal carcinoma two days shy of her 46th birthday, the goal of the foundation is to contribute in any way possible to a better tomorrow for individuals and families affected by cancer, as well as to support causes that benefit children and those in need.

“Our mother was a selfless woman that always put others first,” says Adithya Bathena. “The three years that she battled cancer were very difficult for our family, but we were fortunate enough to have the financial resources to give her the best care possible and exhaust every option. Realizing that others didn’t have the same luxury helped to shape the mission and core values of our family’s foundation, and we started to host annual events to raise money to help families provide their loved ones with the best care possible.”

As the owners of Buy Rite Liquors, the family began hosting annual wine tasting events in 2007 to raise the funds needed to execute their mission. This year, they will celebrate their 16th annual Super Sampling event, where attendees will be able to try samples of more than 500 wines, craft beers and spirits. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the newly established Sarala Bathena Oncology Patient Assistance Fund at JFK University Medical Center to benefit those patients in need, as well as support other interests that align with the goals of the Sarala Bathena Foundation.

To support oncology services at JFK University Medical Center or to purchase tickets to the Super Sampling event in support of the Sarala Bathena Oncology Patient Assistance Fund at JFK University Medical Center, please contact Sheri A. Marino at [email protected] or 732-632-1540.

