Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – June 30, 2022 – Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation is pleased to announce a generous gift from Norton and Anita Waltuch and Boris and Denise Slusarev in honor of the care Boris received during his cancer treatment from Andre Goy, M.D., chairman and chief physician officer at Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center and physician-in-chief of Oncology at Hackensack Meridian Health. The gift will benefit critical cancer research being done in lymphoma at John Theurer Cancer Center, located at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center.

“We are incredibly thankful for this most generous gift from the Waltuch and Slusarev families,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “Such gifts from grateful patients and their families demonstrate the trust, confidence and hope that our health care heroes provide during life’s most uncertain moments. We know that this gift, a true testament of love and appreciation, will reach beyond today and impact cancer patients and their families tomorrow.”

U.S. News & World Report has recognized John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center as the best cancer center in New Jersey. The recognition reflects the extraordinary strength of its comprehensive patient care, research and education programs.

“My family and I have been very lucky in life, and we are relieved that Boris, my son-in-law, was able to get the wonderful treatment he so desperately needed and deserved,” said Norton Waltuch. “Our daughter, Denise, was with Boris every step of the way, keeping us informed of his treatment and recovery. The comfort and care that Dr. Goy and his team provided to our children is simply priceless. They saved his life, and we are proud to make this gift to show our sincere appreciation and to benefit cancer research at John Theurer Cancer Center.”

In 2019, John Theurer Cancer Center became a member of the National Cancer Institute-approved Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Consortium, making the Cancer Center a member of one of just 16 cancer consortia based at the nation's most prestigious institutions. The NCI endorses such consortia to bring together accomplished institutions with independently proven records of excellence to join forces in pursuit of the NCI's original mission: improving cancer outcomes through scientific discovery; reducing the impact of cancer on individuals and communities and diminishing cancer disparities; and developing the next generation of cancer scientists, clinicians and educators.

“We are extremely thankful for this inspirational gift in honor of Boris’s treatment and his successful outcome,” said Dr. Goy. “As John Theurer Cancer Center’s chairman and physician-in-chief, I am humbled to be part of our team amidst the fascinating advancements currently happening in lymphoma and beyond at John Theurer Cancer Center - New Jersey’s largest and premier cancer program at the core of the ongoing revolution in cancer care. As a leader in blood cancer treatment and cell therapy, and as one of the largest programs in mantle cell lymphoma in the country, we aim to provide our patients with the best treatment options they deserve. The Waltuch and Slusarev families’ precious gift will help us continue our mission through our expansion of precision medicine, immunotherapy and data analytics that will continue to transform cancer care. Having the ability and support to push the needle together in cancer is the best reward for our team, and we are again thankful for the Waltuch and Slusarev families’ generosity.”

To learn more about supporting cancer care or research at John Theurer Cancer Center, contact Nancy K. Kennedy, director of development, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, at [email protected]. To donate to John Theurer Cancer Center, visit Give.HackensackMeridianHealth.org/JTCC.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and six community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation is recognized as one of the top three nonprofit organizations in New Jersey in the NJBIZ Reader Rankings. Visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/en/Donate for more information.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit healthcare organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and JFK University Medical Center in Edison; one university teaching hospital – Ocean University Medical Center in Brick; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; eight community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Old Bridge Medical Center in Old Bridge, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness center, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves. The network’s notable distinctions include having more top-ranked hospitals than anyone in New Jersey, as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, 2021-22. Hackensack University Medical Center is the only hospital in New Jersey with the #1 adult and children’s hospital rankings.John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is New Jersey's best cancer center, as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, 2021-22. This premier cancer center is also the largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screenings, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. John Theurer Cancer Center is part of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to ensure that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it. The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its campus in Nutley and Clifton. The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), housed in a fully renovated state-of-the-art facility, seeks to translate current innovations in science to improve clinical outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other life-threatening and disabling conditions.Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.