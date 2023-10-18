Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO — Patrick Giam, M.D., FASA, was today elected as first vice president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), the nation’s largest organization of physician anesthesiologists. Dr. Giam was elected by the House of Delegates at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2023 annual meeting and will serve for one year.

Dr. Giam is a physician partner at U.S. Anesthesia Partners in Houston and an adjunct clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M School of Medicine in Bryan.

“ASA is unwavering in its advocacy and support of our members and the patients who depend on us. It’s a privilege to serve the Society in this new role,” said Dr. Giam. “I’m committed to helping lead and unite our members as we work together to address the key issues facing our specialty, from flawed implementation of the No Surprises Act that has created profound financial challenges for anesthesiologist practices, to maintaining patient-centered, physician-led care for Veterans, and protecting patients from medical title misappropriation.”

As first vice president, Dr. Giam will serve as a member of ASA’s Executive Committee, which consists of the president, president-elect, first vice president and immediate past president. The Executive Committee expedites, executes and administers the policies adopted by the ASA House of Delegates and ASA Board of Directors.

A long-time member of ASA and advocate for the specialty, Dr. Giam has served ASA in numerous roles, most recently as speaker of the House of Delegates. He is a member of ASA’s Administrative Council and chair of ASA’s Board Committee on Expert Witness Testimony Review. Dr. Giam also served on ASA’s Committee on Bylaws, and Committee on Governance Effectiveness and Efficacy. Additionally, he served as director of the Anesthesia Quality Institute, an ASA Foundation.

Dr. Giam is a long-serving member of the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists’ Board of Directors, where he also served as president. He is a member of the Texas Medical Association, the American Institute of Parliamentarians and is a registered parliamentarian by the National Association of Parliamentarians.

Dr. Giam received his Bachelor of Science degree in zoology from Texas A&M University in College Station, and his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He completed his internship in internal medicine and his residency in anesthesiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and his fellowship in cardiovascular anesthesiology at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston. He is board-certified in anesthesiology.

