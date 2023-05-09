Newswise — Carrie Collins, JD, PhD, the Chief Advancement and Strategic Planning Officer at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), is among the 31 civic leaders, public health advocates, physicians, and academics who are new members of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia’s distinguished Fellowship program.

Founded in 1787, the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, home of the Mütter Museum, is a nonprofit organization with the mission of “advancing the cause of health while upholding the ideals and heritage of medicine.” Biannually in the fall and spring, it announces the induction of new Fellows.

Inductees were inaugurated Friday, May 5, when they signed their names into the College of Physicians of Philadelphia’s historical register alongside renowned former Fellows, including: U.S. Founding Father Benjamin Rush, former Surgeon General C. Everett Koop, and Thomas Dent Mütter, who bequeathed his pathological collection to create the museum in his name.

“I’m honored to join other Philadelphia leaders and to represent PCOM as a new Fellow,” Collins said. “Mentorship and community engagement have always been top priorities for me. The Fellowship program will help me open doors for local students who are seeking educational or career opportunities in science and medicine.”

A PCOM executive administrator since 2015, Collins oversees fundraising, alumni engagement and strategic planning, including implementation, tracking and reporting for PCOM’s institution-wide plan, PCOM 2025: Path to Greater Excellence.