Newswise — Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) today published the inaugural edition of its first-ever peer-reviewed scientific journal, the Journal of Integrated Primary Care (JIPC), which aims to reach the entire spectrum of allied health professionals working within primary care.

An open-access online journal, JIPC aims to grow the evidence base related to integrated primary care professional education, practice and intervention. It will highlight the work of PCOM’s integrated primary care researchers and students, as well as scholars from across the world. The journal is led by editors-in-chief Robert A. DiTomasso, PhD, ABPP, professor in PCOM’s School of Professional and Applied Psychology, and Michelle R. Lent, PhD, an associate professor of clinical psychology. The first edition features five scholarly articles:

In Great Health: Basal Cell Carcinoma and Denial of Progressive Disease in the Elderly, a case study by authors from California Health Sciences University

Integrated Behavioral Health Training in Counselor Education: A Call to Action, a perspectives and review article by authors from Old Dominion University and PCOM

Differential Diagnostic Considerations in a Patient With New Onset Apathy: A Case Study on Frontal Lobe Glioblastoma Multiforme, a case study by PCOM faculty and four Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine students

Recovery Capital, Mental Health, and Substance Use among Individuals Initiating Office-Based Buprenorphine Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder, research conducted by PCOM, Public Health Management Corporation and Boston University researchers

End of Life in the ED – Brain Death and Organ Transplantation, a review article outlining best practices by PCOM faculty and a student

“The inaugural issue of JIPC focuses on topics that embody the practice of integrated care,” Lent said. “These include treating the ‘whole person’ in the context of substance use disorders, training behavioral health professionals to work in integrated care settings, and multidisciplinary approaches to complex case management.”

JIPC accepts original research papers, reviews, meta-analyses and case studies of interest to primary care professionals at graduate schools, academic medical centers, public health institutes, health systems, clinics, private practices, and health-related community organizations. Journal content is intended to guide and inform the multidisciplinary clinical care of primary care patients. There are no fees for publishing articles selected for inclusion in the journal, following peer review.

“JIPC offers a unique opportunity to highlight the importance of integrated care in capitalizing on an interdisciplinary, team-based approach to healthcare delivery with the potential for ultimately maximizing clinical outcomes,” DiTomasso said. “This journal is at the forefront of a movement that is transforming care to a truly holistic perspective with the goal of fostering more cost effective, comprehensive, accessible, and clinically efficacious care with improved patient and provider satisfaction.”

The journal’s target audiences include primary care practitioners and academicians from diverse disciplines, applied clinical researchers, health profession educators, and healthcare administrators. JIPC will follow a quarterly publication schedule.

