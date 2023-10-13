Newswise — Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) has received the 2023 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. As a recipient of the annual Health Professions HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. health colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion —PCOM will be featured, along with 61 other recipients, in the November/December 2023 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. This is the ninth year PCOM has been named as a Health Professions HEED Award recipient.

“PCOM continues to prioritize advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across our campus community said Marcine Pickron-Davis, PhD, chief diversity and community relations officer. “This award is a testament to those efforts, and only deepens our commitment to fostering a culture of mutual respect and inclusion.”



INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected PCOM for its strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and its numerous programs supporting these efforts. Notable accomplishments include the African American and Hispanic Male Undergraduate Research Initiative, a partnership between PCOM and Cabrini University, which offers research opportunities for African American and Hispanic male undergraduate science and psychology students; and the Community-Based Faculty Fellowship, open to faculty members who are interested in engaging community-based organizations and PCOM students in collaborative research studies. Preference for this fellowship is given to proposals that include inter-professional initiatives and engage multiple students.



“The Health Professions HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a Health Professions HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for schools where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus.”

For more information about the 2023 Health Professions HEED Award, visit insightintodiversity.com. For more information about PCOM, visit www.pcom.edu.