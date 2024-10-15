Newswise — Some candies are less damaging to your dental health and can be enjoyed in moderation. Candies that are sticky, hard, or sour are among the worst for teeth because they can lead to cavities and other problems. Chocolate candies are among the best for teeth as chocolate does not stick around as long to cause cavities or other types of tooth damage.

Cheen Loo, DMD, chair and professor of pediatric dentistry at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, explains how to enjoy these candies while maintaining teeth and dental health, tips for avoiding cavities, and tips for parents.