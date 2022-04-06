Newswise — EDISON, N.J. – Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health has added pediatric subspecialty care at JFK University Medical Center in Edison, New Jersey — a new location that will provide Middlesex County families with easier and more convenient access to pediatric healthcare services.

The new practice is located on the third floor of 102 James Street and provides care in a range of pediatric services, including:

Adolescent Medicine

ENT/otolaryngology

Endocrinology

Nephrology

Genetics

Hematology-oncology

Rheumatology

Pediatric emergency services and a full range of pediatric neuroscience services, including neurology, neurosurgery, epilepsy care and sleep medicine, continue to be available at JFK University Medical Center.

"We are pleased to have expanded access to pediatric subspecialists in the Edison area, so that we may serve families who have come to rely on the expert care provided at JFK," said Okechukwu P. Anene, M.D., chair of Pediatrics, JFK University Medical Center.

This location is staffed by specialty physicians who are connected to Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center — the No. 1 children’s hospital in New Jersey - and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Pediatric subspecialty practitioners who will see patients in Edison include:

Rachel Siegel, APN, pediatric endocrinology

“At Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health, our priority is to provide convenient, accessible care for children and their families throughout New Jersey,” said Judy Aschner, M.D., physician-in-chief, Pediatrics, Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health. “This new practice location will allow us to fulfill that mission by providing pediatric subspecialty care close to home for some of our youngest patients in Middlesex County, reducing the need for their families to go to Neptune or Hackensack to access the same healthcare services.”

“At Hackensack Meridian Health, there is no need to go out of network or travel far from home to access pediatric subspecialty services,” said M. Todd Way, regional president, Central Market, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Now, we are proud to bring the same advanced care delivered by our accomplished providers at Hackensack Meridian Health children’s hospitals to Edison and its surrounding communities.”

To schedule an appointment, call 848-205-2620.

About Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children’s network is comprised of two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey

Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians. Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health hospitals are the only two in New Jersey to be ranked among the top 50 in the nation for pediatric cancer care by U.S. News and World Report. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital was ranked #1 in New Jersey in the U.S. News & World Report 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospital Report.Visit hackensackmerdianhealth.org/kids for more information about Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.