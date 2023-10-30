Former VP Mike Pence suspended his 2024 presidential campaign in response to the legion of Republican voters who remain loyal to former president Donald Trump. Unwavering support for Trump brings into question whether or not the flipping of his co-conspirators and the ongoing election case will impact his candidacy.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary on Pence’s suspended campaign and Trump’s ability to maintain Republican support despite the ongoing election case. To schedule an interview with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist Tayah Frye at [email protected] or Senior Media Relations Specialist Cate Douglass at [email protected].

--------------------------------------------------------------

Todd Belt is the director of the Political Management Program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. Belt is an expert on the presidency, campaigns and elections, mass media and politics, public opinion, and political humor. In addition to his expertise, Belt is co-author of four books and helps to run GW’s political poll.

Matthew Dallek, professor of political management, is a political historian whose intellectual interests include the intersection of social crises and political transformation, the evolution of the modern conservative movement, and liberalism and its critics. He has authored and co-authored four books, including, “The Right Moment: Ronald Reagan’s First Victory and the Decisive Turning Point in American Politics.”

Peter Loge is the director of the GW School of Media and Public Affairs. Loge has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, including a presidential appointment at the Food and Drug Administration and senior positions for Sen. Edward Kennedy and three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. He currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at SMPA and continues to advise advocates and organizations. He says this is a quiet end to Pence’s career and a reminder that power in D.C. can be fleeting.