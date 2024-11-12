For Immediate Release

Newswise — Philadelphia, PA – The University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education (Penn GSE) has been awarded $3.5 million, part of a larger $8 million grant from Education Initiatives, to partner with the School District of Philadelphia (SDP) to launch The Academy at Penn, an innovative five-year, cohort-based college- and career-readiness model for high school students. Foundations, Inc. and the Consortium for Policy Research in Education (CPRE) were also awarded through the grant as part of the larger partnership. The close collaboration involves working together to design, implement, and evaluate the project.

The award reflects Penn GSE’s renewed focus on community engagement under the leadership of Katharine O. Strunk, Dean and George and Diane Weiss Professor of Education, and supports strategic actions delineated by Superintendent Tony Watlington in the 2023-2028 Strategic Plan, “Accelerate Philly.”

"We are proud to deepen our collaboration with the School District of Philadelphia,” said Dean Strunk. “This initiative represents not just a commitment to expand opportunities for students across the city in our local schools, but also a chance to develop a national model for college and career readiness. By working closely with our partners, we aim to create a program that transforms lives here in Philadelphia while setting a new standard for educational support and opportunity across the country."

"Thanks to the Office of School and Community Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, this grant marks a significant step forward in our commitment to ensuring first-generation college students in the School District of Philadelphia have access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed in college, career, and life," said Tony B. Watlington Sr., Ed.D., superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia. "The collaboration reflects the power of partnerships that will support our students as we work to become the fastest improving, lage urban school district."

Penn GSE’s Office of School and Community Engagement, led by founding director Caroline Watts, will spearhead Penn GSE’s role in the initiative, which will provide year-round academic and social-emotional support and postsecondary exploration opportunities to 200 students from two Philadelphia high schools, at no cost to the Districts, schools, or students. The school sites for the initiative will be selected in the coming months in partnership with the SDP.

"The Academy at Penn will offer a comprehensive support system tailored to the needs of each student,” said Watts. “By providing year-round academic assistance, social-emotional resources, and exposure to postsecondary pathways, we are equipping 200 Philadelphia students with the skills, experiences, and confidence to pursue their goals. This program is designed to address barriers to success and foster a more inclusive educational experience, preparing students for meaningful futures."

Foundations, Inc., a capacity-building non-profit organization that works with schools, school districts, and community and afterschool organizations, was awarded $3.5 million to lead the program design and implementation, which will be customized in collaboration with each school and targeted to the needs of students who are the first in their families to attend college and/or postsecondary schooling.

The Consortium for Policy Research in Education (CPRE) was awarded $1 million to assess and evaluate Academy programming with the goal of developing a scalable and replicable model. CPRE, based at Penn GSE, is a community of researchers from renowned research institutions and organizations committed to advancing educational policy and practice through evidence-based research.

The Academy at Penn launches in Spring 2025. It aims to address the barriers that historically underserved students face in pursuing their higher education and career goals, paying close attention to the unique needs of students impacted by trauma and those who are the first in their families to attend postsecondary schooling. Participating students will take part in a range of in-school, after-school, weekend, and summer activities that promote academic success, well-being, belonging, and future-readiness. At the end of their high school journey, Academy students will be supported through the transition to college or the workforce.

###

Penn GSE is one of the world’s leading schools in education research and practitioner preparation. Penn GSE partners with schools, universities, and communities to expand educational access — especially for those underserved by society — and, through rigorous research and innovative programs, develops new knowledge and transformational teachers and leaders in pursuit of educational opportunity. Follow Penn GSE on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.