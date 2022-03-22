Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP) and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (PPMC) rank #15 in the United States and #53 globally on Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals 2022,” which ranks 2,200 hospitals in 27 countries based on their consistent excellence, innovation and top talent. The combined enterprise of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania hospital on the national list and the state’s only hospital to make the global list.

“Year after year, Penn Medicine looks for new opportunities to deliver the best care to patients and our communities,” said Kevin B. Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. “In the past few months with the opening of the Pavilion, we have again shown our strong commitment to innovation, groundbreaking research and providing top technology to improve health and well-being. We are honored to receive this global recognition again this year.”

Additional Penn Medicine hospitals were also recognized in the new rankings: Chester County Hospital is at #74 in the nation. Lancaster General Health is #173, and Pennsylvania Hospital is #277.

Penn Medicine’s workforce provides outstanding care for the communities it serves and makes a global impact, with world-class faculty and staff dedicated to superior patient care, medical education, and research that is mapping tomorrow’s treatments and cures.

“This recognition reflects the amazing dedication of all of our clinicians, researchers, and staff,” said J. Larry Jameson, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President of the University of Pennsylvania for the Health System and Dean of the Perelman School of Medicine. “During another challenging year in the pandemic, our colleagues continually rose to the occasion to deliver outstanding care and create new discoveries that help people live better lives and keep care for the communities we serve – both near and far – at the center of our mission.”

The rankings were developed in partnership with data research firm Statista Inc. For complete results and methodology, visit https://www.newsweek.com/worlds-best-hospitals-2022.

