Newswise — PHILADELPHIA – Six hospitals in the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) earned perfect scores as part of Penn Medicine once again being named a 2024 LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. The 16th annual Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) surveyed 1,065 participating institutions, with scoring based on how many LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices they have in place in four different criteria areas: the foundational elements of LGBTQ+ patient-centered care, patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and patient and community engagement.

Based on these criteria, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Chester County Hospital, Lancaster General Health, Princeton Health and Pennsylvania Hospital received the top score of 100 points

“We are proud of our continued recognition, as it represents our ongoing commitment to providing high quality care for LGBTQ+ patients across the system,” said Kevin Kline, MD, an assistant professor of Family Medicine and Community Health in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and the inaugural medical director for LGBTQ+ Health.

The Healthcare Equality Index is a project of the Health & Aging Program at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The Health & Aging Program researches, develops, and advocates for LGBTQ+ health and aging initiatives at the federal, state, and local levels, and provides support to institutions seeking to enhance LGBTQ+ well-being via education, policy, research, and technical assistance.

