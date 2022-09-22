Newswise — PHILADELPHIA – SEPT. 22, 2022 – Today, the Philadelphia 76ers announced a multi-year partnership with Penn Medicine, the area’s leading healthcare provider. This unique partnership designates Penn Medicine as the official healthcare, orthopaedic, and hospital partner of the team.

“Penn Medicine has established itself as a leading healthcare organization not only in the Greater Philadelphia Area, but in the entire country,” said Tad Brown, CEO of the 76ers and Harris Blitzer Entertainment. “We’re fortunate to partner with such a respected, accomplished team of healthcare professionals and world-class doctors, and look forward to the collective impact we can have in the Philadelphia community. Together, we share a passion for this city and are eager to tip-off this partnership ahead of the 2022-23 season.”

Highlights of the 76ers and Penn Medicine partnership include:

A joint commitment to improving healthcare disparities in our region

Community basketball court renovations

Penn Medicine providing the 76ers players and personnel access to world-class medical care, including team physicians and exclusive orthopedics and urgent care services.

Penn Medicine branding on the team shooting shirts, worn pregame by 76ers players.

The launch of The Penn Medicine Court at The Center, with virtual signage visible by millions of fans watching home games on NBC Sports Philadelphia each season.

As part of this historic partnership, the 76ers and Penn Medicine will also come together on community engagement efforts designed to drive health equity and help reduce disparities. The joint efforts in the community will include:

Building awareness and pathways for breast and colon cancer screenings, with a goal of driving 7,600 local residents to get these lifesaving tests in the first year of the partnership, including programs to provide roundtrip transportation to support those getting screened.

Renovating and unveiling a basketball court in a Philadelphia neighborhood each season to promote physical activity and lend support to neighborhood safety and revitalization efforts

Moderating live-stream conversations with health experts to discuss issues impacting the Philadelphia community.

Holding health education events in convenient community settings

“Like the 76ers, our number-one commitment is to the people of this city and the communities around it, and this partnership allows us to expand our impact on the people we care so much about, in new ways,” said Kevin B. Mahoney, chief executive officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. “Working with the Sixers will greatly strengthen our support for public health and the well-being of our neighborhoods. This is an exciting time for the Sixers as an organization, and we’re thrilled to be on the same team.”

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 52 playoff appearances over 73 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property, led by managing partners and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania graduates, Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

ABOUT PENN MEDICINE:

Penn Medicine is one of the world’s leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the related missions of medical education, biomedical research, and excellence in patient care. Penn Medicine consists of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (founded in 1765 as the nation’s first medical school) and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which together form a $8.9 billion enterprise.

The Perelman School of Medicine has been ranked among the top medical schools in the United States for more than 20 years, according to U.S. News & World Report's survey of research-oriented medical schools. The School is consistently among the nation's top recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health, with $546 million awarded in the 2021 fiscal year.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System’s patient care facilities include: the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center—which are recognized as one of the nation’s top “Honor Roll” hospitals by U.S. News & World Report—Chester County Hospital; Lancaster General Health; Penn Medicine Princeton Health; and Pennsylvania Hospital, the nation’s first hospital, founded in 1751. Additional facilities and enterprises include Good Shepherd Penn Partners, Penn Medicine at Home, Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, and Princeton House Behavioral Health, among others.

Penn Medicine is powered by a talented and dedicated workforce of more than 44,000 people. The organization also has alliances with top community health systems across both Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, creating more options for patients no matter where they live.

Penn Medicine is committed to improving lives and health through a variety of community-based programs and activities. In fiscal year 2020, Penn Medicine provided more than $563 million to benefit our community.