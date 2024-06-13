Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (June 13, 2024) – Penn Nursing is proud to announce that Penn Nursing Dean Antonia M. Villarruel was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives for 2024. The profiles of all the honorees are featured in the June 10, 2024, issue of MH magazine.

This program honors licensed clinicians in executive roles who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be paving the way to better health through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, innovation, community service and achievements inside and outside of their respective organizations.

"Our 2024 honorees work in all corners of the industry and at organizations and companies of all sizes," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief at Modern Healthcare. "Yet one thing they share is a commitment to improving their organizations inside and out. They are leading workforce strategies, expanding access to care and improving the bottom line. At the same time, our 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives also are finding time to be part of their communities, a critical part of understanding the patient’s needs and redefining healthcare."

