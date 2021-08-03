Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (August 3, 2021) – Penn Nursing is offering a free course on transitional care, “Advancing High Quality Care: The Transitional Care Model”. The course – being offered for free now through December 31, 2021 – is designed for nurses and other health care professionals seeking to improve care systems through application of the Transitional Care Model (TCM). TCM is proven in multiple NIH funded clinical trials to improve the health outcomes of older adults coping with complex care needs while reducing health care costs. This introductory learning opportunity connects clinicians and clinical leaders with the evidence to advance meaningful and measurable change in their organizations and communities. Click here to learn more and register. Use code ASPIRE21TCM (case sensitive) to access the course for free.

“We know that good health care must align with the goals of the individual,” said Mary D. Naylor, PhD, RN, FAAN, the Marian S. Ware Professor in Gerontology, and Director of the NewCourtland Center for Transitions and Health. “Yet daily, thousands of older adults are hospitalized and lost in a cycle of fragmented services that do not address their needs. It is paramount that health care systems use evidence-based strategies to provide continuous, timely services that support older adults and their family caregivers in managing their health problems effectively across all care transitions.” As communities continue to confront the rapid growth of older adults with complex care needs, accelerating the use of evidence-based solutions that focus on the goals and needs of these complex older adults and their caregivers while making better use of resources is critical.

To help meet the urgent need for high-quality care, Penn Nursing is offering a new online training in best practices for transitional care to all clinicians. “The science of transitions in care and health developed at Penn Nursing demonstrates how clinicians can best manage transitions for at-risk populations, especially older adults and their family caregivers, no matter the care setting,” said Penn Nursing Dean Antonia Villarruel. “Nurses are well-positioned to be key influencers and leaders of these transitional care processes that extend beyond hospital walls.” This course, and it’s focus on care coordination, addresses one of the strategies identified in the National Academy of Medicine Future of Nursing 2020-2030 report to ensure nurses are prepared to address social determinants of health and achieve health equity.

This online, self-paced course provides an overview of the Transitional Care Model in practice. Learners may start the course at any time and move through the course material at any speed they choose. Upon completing this course, learners will earn 2 continuing education credits that may be applied to their current healthcare licensure requirements. The course is part of Penn Nursing’s new initiative, Aspire, a suite of specialized online courses, and academic products and services designed for individuals and institutions who are dedicated to advancing innovation in health care.

