Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (October 9, 2024) - The University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) has been awarded a $3.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop and evaluate a new intervention designed to improve communication between parents and their gay or bisexual adolescent sons.

“Parents ASSIST: Intervention to Improve Parent Communication about Sexuality with Sexual Minority Male Adolescents,” is a five-year study led by principal investigator Dalmacio Dennis Flores, PhD, ACRN, FAAN, the Class of 1942 Endowed Term Chair; Associate Professor of Nursing in the Department of Family and Community Health; and Senior Fellow in Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics. The study will focus on Gen Z youth (born between 1997-2012), who are coming out at earlier ages than previous generations. The intervention, known as Parents ASSIST, will provide parents with communication skills and LGBTQ+-specific health information.

“We are thrilled to receive this support from the NIH to address a critical need for families with adolescent sons who happen to have same-sex attractions, behaviors or identities,” said Flores. “This study will help us address the lack of evidence-based interventions to support parents help their sons navigate adolescence. The investigation will involve a randomized controlled trial with a sample of 476 parent-adolescent dyads from across the country. Parents will be randomly assigned to either the Parents ASSIST intervention or a comparison group.

The researchers will assess the impact of the intervention on parent-adolescent sexuality communication, mental health outcomes for both parents and youth, parent-adolescent health behaviors, and family functioning. “We believe that this intervention can help families navigate the challenges associated with coming out and create a more supportive and inclusive environment for gay or bisexual male youth,” said Flores. “By improving communication and providing parents with the information they need, we can help to reduce disparities in mental health and other outcomes among this youth population.”

Flores’ co-investigators include Penn Nursing Dean Antonia Villarruel and José A. Bauermeister, PhD, MPH, FSBM, the Albert M. Greenfield Professor of Human Relations, and Founding Director of Eidos LGBTQ+ Health Initiative.

