Philadelphia, PA – November 18, 2024 – The University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education (Penn GSE) is proud to announce the launch of the Ivy League’s first education degree in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Launching in the fall of 2025, this pioneering graduate program – titled Learning Analytics and Artificial Intelligence – underscores Penn's commitment to leading the future of education through innovative technology and cutting-edge research.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new program, which equips graduates to spearhead transformative change in classrooms, technology companies, and educational institutions globally,” said Katharine O. Strunk, Dean of the Graduate School of Education and the George and Diane Weiss Professor of Education. “The University of Pennsylvania is at the forefront of integrating AI into various disciplines, and this new degree is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in service of the human good.”

The new master’s of science in education (M.S.Ed.) degree program is designed to equip data scientists, educators, administrators, and technologists with the skills and knowledge necessary to harness AI's potential in education settings. The curriculum will cover a broad range of topics, including the power and potential of machine learning, data analytics, the social contexts of data, technologies that adapt to student needs, and the ethical implications of AI in education. The online program is designed for working professionals from around the world, who will gain hands-on experience with AI tools and technologies.

“More students around the world are now learning with AI and from AI. Our program addresses the need to develop practitioners and scholars who can build learning systems, based on solid learning sciences principles, that leverage AI to support teachers rather than disempower them, and provides them the necessary skills to harness the exciting new possibilities of generative AI to transform learning,” said Ryan S. Baker, Professor of Learning Sciences and Technologies at the Graduate School of Education.

This announcement comes on the heels of Penn Engineering's introduction of two AI-focused degree programs and is part of Penn’s broader initiative to establish itself as a global leader in AI research and education. Penn Engineering just launched a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE) as well as an online Master of Science in Engineering (MSE) in AI this fall. Penn also recently announced a new initiative, AI @ Penn, which aims to accelerate AI’s potential and Penn’s deep and cross-disciplinary expertise in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI.

The Learning Analytics and Artificial Intelligence degree is led by Penn GSE’s renowned Learning Sciences faculty. Applications for the Learning Analytics and Artificial Intelligence master’s degree open today, with the first cohort of students beginning their studies in fall 2025. This program can be completed within 16 months by following the recommended schedule (fall, spring, summer, fall), or students can enroll part-time and complete the program within two to three years. The program consists of coursework and a capstone project where students will develop projects with real-world solutions. The program is fully online (no in-person component) and will have a mixture of synchronous and asynchronous activities, with multiple sections/time slots for synchronous activities to accommodate students around the world.

# # #

The University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education (Penn GSE) is one of the world’s leading schools in education research and practitioner preparation. Penn GSE partners with schools, universities, and communities to expand educational access — especially for those underserved by society — and, through rigorous research and innovative programs, develops new knowledge and transformational teachers and leaders in pursuit of educational opportunity. Follow Penn GSE onFacebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.