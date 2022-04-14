Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (April 14, 2022) - Pennsylvania board-certified dermatologist Scott Lim, DO, FAOCD, FAAD, was named an American Academy of Dermatology Patient Care Hero for his extraordinary efforts to get patients access to the medications they need.

Dr. Lim was recognized for his dedication to reduce insurance company procedures that require less expensive treatments to fail before other treatments will be covered by insurance. He has actively supported and informed legislation being proposed in Pennsylvania that would restrict this practice.

"Dermatologists know the safest and most effective treatment for each patient,” said Dr. Lim. “Treatment decisions should be made by the patients’ doctors, not their insurance companies.”

Dr. Lim says chronic, severe eczema limited patient Angela Weeks’ ability to live a normal life. Eczema affected 80 percent of her body, making daily tasks like showering, getting dressed, and sleeping extremely painful.

Angela tried various topical creams for years without success. But when Dr. Lim prescribed Angela an injectable treatment, her insurance company required her to try several less expensive and ineffective options first. It took nearly a year for Angela's insurer to approve the original treatment Dr. Lim prescribed. Now eczema affects less than 1 percent of her skin.

“Dr. Lim was persistent and supportive, constantly calling my insurance provider to get me the most effective treatment as soon as possible,” said Weeks. “Thanks to him, I’m no longer in pain, and I’m comfortable in my own skin.”

Dr. Lim points out that his staff and his family share his dedication to helping his patients get the access to the medications that they need. Because this process can be so time consuming, his wife, Jessica, often takes on this administrative responsibility so that he can see more patients.

The AAD created the Patient Care Heroes program to recognize physicians who transform patients’ lives by utilizing their expertise and collaborating with other physicians.

“Dermatologists use their medical training and expertise to ensure patients receive the most effective treatment for their condition,” said board-certified dermatologist Mark D. Kaufmann, MD, FAAD, president of the AAD. “Dr. Lim's commitment to ensuring patients can access needed treatments demonstrates how dermatologists transform lives beyond their office walls.”

