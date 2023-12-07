BYLINE: Understanding Seasonal Affective Disorder
Kenleigh McMinn, PhD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, explains seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.
What your viewers will learn:
- Seasonal affective disorder typically occurs during certain seasons, including the winter holidays.
- Changes in light might impact a person’s mood.
- Vitamin D can be helpful.
- It is normal to notice changes in mood during winter and the holiday season.
- People who live farther from the equator may be more likely to experience seasonal affective disorder.
