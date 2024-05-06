Newswise — Article title: Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease is characterized by a post-oral glucose load hyperinsulinemia in individuals with mild metabolic alterations



Authors: André Marette, Anne-Laure Agrinier, Anne-Marie Carreau, Arianne Morissette, Claudia Gagnon, Eric Larose, Gabrielle Trépanier, Geneviève Pilon, Julie Marois, Marie-Claude Vohl, Marion Pradeau, Théo Gignac



From the authors: “Using an oral glucose tolerance test, we found hyperinsulinemia, lower insulin sensitivity, lower insulin clearance, and lower first-phase pancreatic β-cell function in individuals with [metabolic-associated fatty liver disease]. This may explain part of the increased risk of incident type 2 diabetes in this population.”



This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.