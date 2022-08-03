Research Alert

Article title: Recombinant human β-defensin 2 delivery improves smoking-associated lung neutrophilia and bacterial exacerbation

Authors: Nadia Milad, Marie Pineault, Gabrielle Bouffard, Michaël Maranda-Robitaille, Ariane Lechasseur, Marie-Josée Beaulieu, Sophie Aubin, Benjamin A. H. Jensen, Mathieu C. Morissette

From the authors: This study shows that [human β-defensin 2] treatment can significantly attenuate lung neutrophilia induced by cigarette smoke exposure while preserving immune competence and promoting an appropriate host-defense response to bacterial stimuli.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

