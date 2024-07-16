Abstract

Newswise — As green hydrogen plays an increasingly pivotal role in shaping sustainable economies and society, understanding public acceptance of hydrogen becomes imperative for fostering social support towards hydrogen energy transitions. This study employs a survey-based structural equation modelling method to analyse public perceptions and acceptance of hydrogen technology, fuel cell vehicles, and refuelling infrastructure based on technology acceptance theory. The results highlight the positive impact of the perceived usefulness of hydrogen energy and refuelling stations on individual acceptance levels. A notable discovery reveals that perceived risk consequences significantly influence individuals’ acceptance of nearby refuelling infrastructure, whereas perceived risk likelihood does not. Moreover, this study establishes psychological connections among diverse dimensions of hydrogen acceptance: technology acceptance is found to correlate positively with acceptance of refuelling infrastructure, indicating a pathway for cultivating public acceptance from cognitive to practical levels. The acceptance of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles exhibits mediating effects on this pathway, signifying mutual benefits for stakeholders in promoting hydrogen mobility and establishing refuelling infrastructure.