Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 23, 2024) -- Ten Cedars-Sinai nurses have been honored in a first-of-its-kind recognition by the Simms/Mann Family Foundation’s Off the Chart: Rewarding Nursing Greatness campaign.

The campaign recognized 40 nurses from four Los Angeles-area health systems—Cedars-Sinai, City of Hope, UCLA Health and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California—in an effort to elevate, enliven and enrich the public’s understanding of nurses as clinical specialists and subject matter experts who deliver essential services and strengthen the local economy.

“Cedars-Sinai is honored to be participating in the Off the Chart campaign,” said David Marshall, JD, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive at Cedars-Sinai. “Our nurses play an indispensable role as members of our health care team. We take great pride in their evidence-based practice, dedication to furthering nursing science and practice, and innovative, forward-thinking approach to care delivery and health equity.”

Each Cedars-Sinai recipient was recognized for leadership, ingenuity and expertise, and each received an unrestricted gift of $10,000.

Cedars-Sinai honorees include:

Lloyd Dimayuga, BSN, RN, CVRN

Christine Hardy, MSN, RN, CCRN, CNL

Abigail Leaders, MSN, RN, CCRN

Manny Monroy, RN, BSN, CEN, MICN

JoMarie Monzon, MSN, FNP-BC

Mary Nhieu, BSN, RN-BC

Nico Olalia, MSN, GERO-BC, CMSRN

Anna Puhky, BSN, RN, CCTC

Jocelyn Uy, MSN, RN-BC

Brandon Weibrecht, BSN, RN, SCRN

The honorees are nurses from diverse backgrounds who work across disciplines in both inpatient and outpatient environments and are at various points in their careers. Selection criteria focused on nurses who demonstrate proactive initiative, self-motivation, creativity, innovation and the potential for further accomplishments.

The Simms/Mann Family Foundation will celebrate the 2024 recipients at a May 28 event featuring remarks from Israeli nurse Etti Rosenberg, who utilized the power of social media to connect nurses and amplify their concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog: Transition Program Gives Promising Nurses Extra Support