Newswise — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania —In patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-low breast cancer, the molecular classification of their case plays a pivotal role in the formulation of personalized treatment plans aimed at optimizing outcomes. Despite notable advancements in this field, significant challenges persist. Issues such as pre-analytical variability, interpretative ambiguity, and inconsistent threshold definitions hinder accurate diagnosis and subsequent treatment decisions. In this context, emerging liquid biopsy technologies present a promising solution.

Techniques such as circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) analysis offer a non-invasive approach for evaluating tumor-associated biomarkers. This is especially advantageous for analyzing low-abundance materials found in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded samples and liquid biopsies. These innovations enhance the precision of molecular classification, thereby facilitating more targeted therapeutic strategies.

The article, “Liquid biopsy-based technologies: a promising tool for biomarker identification in her2-low breast cancer patients for improved therapeutic outcomes,” is published in the Journal of Cancer Metastasis and Treatment.

“Our review underscores the potential of liquid biopsy to mitigate existing diagnostic limitations,” says senior author of the paper, Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Director and Founder of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) and Professor at Temple University. “Particularly concerning HER2-low breast cancer. The misdiagnosis of HER2 status poses a significant challenge that directly impacts prognostic and therapeutic outcomes. Therefore, there is an urgent necessity for rigorous quality control measures and the development of sensitive, rapid detection systems for HER2 expression levels. The integration of advanced diagnostic technologies, including liquid biopsy and RNA bead-based assays, can significantly improve the accuracy and sensitivity of HER2 detection. This distinction is critical for differentiating HER2-low tumors from HER2-zero cases, as such distinctions can profoundly influence treatment pathways and patient outcomes.”

Liquid biopsy not only allows for sensitive assessments of multiple target genes from biological fluids but also holds transformative potential for cancer care. This approach facilitates early detection of various cancers, monitors therapeutic responses, and aids in tracking minimal residual disease. Current early detection methods are not universally accessible, and traditional tissue biopsies often fail to provide comprehensive insights into tumor dynamics. Liquid biopsy addresses these limitations by enabling real-time monitoring and timely adjustments to treatment strategies.

The extension of minimal residual disease monitoring from hematological malignancies to solid tumors, including breast cancer, could revolutionize treatment management and relapse prevention. A thorough understanding of the biological mechanisms underlying HER2-low expression and its influence on tumor behavior and therapy response is essential for developing tailored therapies for this specific patient subgroup.

“Ongoing research into these advanced diagnostic techniques is crucial for enhancing the classification of HER2 breast cancer subtypes,” adds Giordano. “By minimizing subjective interpretation and technical variability, these innovations promise to improve the accuracy and efficacy of breast cancer diagnostics and treatments. Ultimately, the integration of liquid biopsy technologies into clinical practice has the potential to significantly enhance patient care and survival outcomes.”

