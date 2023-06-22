Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (June 22, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Peter Hughes, MEd, as a 2023 plenary speaker at the AANEM Annual Meeting Nov. 1-4 in Phoenix, Arizona. Mr. Hughes is director of adaptive athletics at the University of Arizona, and he has coached various sports for more than 30 years from the YMCA level to the NCAA and Paralympics. He founded Wheelchair Athletes WorldWide, a non-profit that donates sports wheelchairs and hosts wheelchair sports camps in developing countries that do not have access to such equipment or coaching. His session titled, “Adaptive Athletics: Building Confidence in Everything You Do Regardless of Your Circumstances” will discuss how sports can be adapted and beneficial for health, fitness, self-esteem, and confidence regardless of one’s situation. He believes that people with disabilities should be encouraged to participate in sports and will explore the added benefits of sports, including increased independence and changing societal views on the disabled population. According to Mr. Hughes, this topic is important to address because, “not much is known about the impact of adaptive sports in our world.” Mr. Hughes is excited to connect with clinicians and investigators at the 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting. “I’m looking forward to continuing my education and the education of others about the impact adaptive sports can have on individuals over health and wellness,” he added. About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Based in Rochester, MN, the AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.