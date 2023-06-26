As U.S. cancer centers continue to navigate shortages of certain chemotherapy drugs, many patients likely fear whether they will be able to secure regular access to their treatment medications.

Julie Kennerly Shah, PharmD, associate director of pharmacy, at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute in Columbus, Ohio, can speak to what the nation's cancer centers do to prepare for drug shortages like this and what patients need to know. 

 

Bio: https://medicine.osu.edu/find-faculty/clinical/pharmacy/julie-kennerly

